The Nigerian National Association The Netherlands (NNA- NL) Elects New Executives

Nigerians in The Netherlands on Saturday, 20th October, 2018 went to the polls to elect leaders who will pilot the affairs of Nigerians residing in The Netherlands. The elections, which was chaired by Mazi Ted Aguzien, the Chairman of NNA-NL electoral commission and so many other observers from the Nigerian, Liberian and Dutch Communities produced Chief Lady Evelyn Azih as the President of The Nigerian National Association The Netherlands (NNA- NL), with Mr. Otubambo Tajudeen as the Vice President and Barr. Nkem Obijiofor as the Secretary General.

According to the Chairman of the Election Committee , the election was free and fair with 10 executives on board.

The President, Chief Lady Evelyn Azih who is now serving her second tenure, thanked all associations for their unequivocal support and urged all associations to come together under one umbrella in order to restore the dignity and pride of all Nigerians residing in The Netherlands.

In her address, she promised to add more energy and work ethic into the association to be able to carry out projects that will be of immense benefits to all Nigerians residing in The Netherlands which will in turn, contribute to economic development in Nigeria.