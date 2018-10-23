Nigeria's Democracy in this Era of Fake News

"OOU Medical Campus on Fire" was the title of an article I wrote as a medical student. Of course there was no fire; I had only tried to employ literary tools, a figurative language, to sensationalize the recent happenings in my school at the time. Unfortunately for me, the e-mail I sent out to the three dozen media outlets, print and online alike, on my mailing list had mysteriously lost the body of that write-up and carried the heading alone. It was an inadvertent, honest mistake, but were it to happen in recent times, I would have been guilty of propagating fake news!

But fake news is not new to Nigeria, whether as hyperbole or as sensationalism or as political word-fare. From Operation Wetie of the First Republic, to the Second Coup of ’66, to the Civil War, to the military takeovers post-Second Republic, to the coup rumours of the Third Republic and the resultant executions and imprisonments, even to

the political assassinations that heralded the current Republic, the fingerprints of fake news can be found. One only need know what to look for. But those were only the beginning! Such are the times we now find ourselves in this Fourth Republic that the anonymity guaranteed by ubiquitous Internet access has combined with heightened suspicion in the religio-political space to fuel unprecedented tensions along ethnic, religious and political fault lines.

The resulting schisms have widened over the decades but especially in the past four years because of the reckless utterances of elder statesmen inebriated with a deadly desire for political power.

Yet as my people say, the wife married from the dance floor will no sooner be lost to scenery. In a democracy, the things an administration says to get to power are often the landmines that will rock it. They may be silenced, drowned in the avalanche of victory speeches. They may be temporarily forgotten, buried by post-election agitations, but they undoubtedly remain latent, alive and potent in the minds of those maligned. They only await the right activation sequence in the next election cycle, which is where we are now. In this era, it would seem that fake news is that activation sequence, fast becoming the stock in trade of mischief makers nationwide. There can be no doubt that fake news, information that is not substantiated with facts and that by its very nature cannot be, having been created, presented and disseminated to disinform, distract, detract, or/and disorder, is, even now, a major concern given the insecurity and insurgency our nation faces, and the proliferation of weapons both physical and virtual (information on improvisation techniques and means).

Fake news is even the Collins English Dictionary’s 2017 Word of the Year, having been used by such prominent personalities as President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May and MP Jeremy Corbyn! Such is the import of fake news at this time. Fake news disintegrates a people, yet it takes a united people to fight it. It takes trust to patiently await verification before taking action, and takes understanding to build trust. It takes mutual respect encouraged by unity to build understanding, while forgiveness enhances unity. The past is not to be held onto; nay, it is to be learned from and let go. The labours of our heroes past, shall never be in vain: Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress! Fortunately for me, those media outlets scrutinized their news with majority demanding pictures as proof that OOU Medical Campus was indeed on fire. I therefore had the opportunity to create a full picture before my faux pas went viral. Arise o compatriots, Nigeria's call obey: Sustaining our young democracy demands defeating fake news, and this in turn requires awareness, discipline and commitment; if you cannot verify it, do not believe it - and more importantly, do NOT spread it!

Dr Ayokunle Adeleye, customarily writes from Sagamu, Ogun State. - [email protected]