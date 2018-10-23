IMo Apc Primary Election Court Update: Apc Coalition Group On Course To Liberate Party, Imo

While the Agburu group may have as usual gone to town to stand the truth on its head, what happened at the court today also proved that Coalition Forces are winning the raging war of attrition to liberate Imo State from the shackles of familiocracy and large scale misrule.

At the resumed hearing of the consolidated suits over the Governorship candidacy of APC in Imo State today at high Court no 13 Bwari FCT., Abuja, The Hon. Justice Othman Musa gave a bench ruling adjourning the matter indefinetly on strength of a petition against him by one Bisike Chinaka claiming to be State Deputy Chairman APC Imo state chapter but infact a nephew to Chief Uche Nwosu. The petition was refered to the Chief Judge of the FCT for further action. It must be noted that the purported writer of the Petition is neither a party in the suit nor an agent of any of the Parties before the court. We also wonder how a so called state chapter will seek to cry more than the necessary parties. No cause for alarm.

It will be recalled that the Agburu group also protested with their hired thugs where they molested, booed and jeered the NWC of APC.