2019: Atiku will Trash Buhari to Stupor.

As the stage is almost set for the 2019 presidential campaigns leading to the elections slated for February 2019, analyst are putting up projections, suggesting possible outcome of the elections, especially the presidential election.

The convener of Join The Restructuring Campaign (JTRC), Izuoma Ibe is insisting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has the upper hand in the election and will defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate.

He described the slanderous campaign by the ruling party as lacking the needed weight to harm the chances of PDP taking the lead in 2019.

"To be frank with you, I have not seen or read much from the APC or the Buhari camp which is massive to dwarf the chances of PDP. If you watch closely, the ruling party seems to be in the opposition. They are either making slanderous attacks on the PDP and her candidate or reacting to the moves of the PDP and Atiku Campaign organization. This is a big flaw by the APC. The PDP should be the party fighting to catch up with the ruling party which should have better arsenal for the election but the reverse is the case.

He went further to prove that Nigerians are seeking better options than what has being, stating that Nigerians are rallying round Atiku than they are doing for Buhari.

"This development is not far from the fact that Nigerians have abandoned president Buhari and are impatient to see the end of his government. That he is campaigning for reelection is a torn on the flesh of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba.

"Both Buhari and Atiku have made their messages clear to Nigerians and Nigerians have also looked into those messages and have made their observations. Buhari is harping on his integrity and anti-corruption while Atiku is presenting Restructuring, youth inclusive governance and economic prosperity.

"When you look at Buhari's key objectives, you will find that it is either his 'integrity' is ruining his stand against corruption or corruption is towering above his integrity.

"You cannot say you are fighting corruption when you are keeping others from benefiting from corruption but your family and cronies.

"With restructuring as presented by Atiku, he has embraced Nigerians across divides. Look at what is happening, the Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa socio-political and cultural organizations have spoken in favor of restructuring, just some months ago, the National Assembly passed the Not Too Young To Run Bill, today Atiku has capsuled the youths in his policy giving them a 40% affirmation in his government, look at the economy, Nigeria is fast coming close to Senegal as nations living on foreign support to run its government.

"You may contest that Nigeria is depending on foreign support but I ask you, you want me to give you a loan to pay for your children's school fees, are you depending on me to solve that problem? You now understand.

"So, Atiku with his knowledge of industries and job creation has pledged to revive the economy by wakening up the moribund industries across the country. In addition to this, he has picked his Vice Presidential candidate from the east. There are two goals scored by him in that gesture. He has for the first time in our democratic dispensation given the people of the South East a sense of belonging in Nigeria thereby bringing an end to the third class citizen the people claimed they were resigned to. Also, picking a vice president as Peter Obi is a goal on the economy. That is obvious and needs no much words on."

Izuoma insists that Atiku has the independent ability to win the votes of Nigeria. Adding that the former vice president has a wider network of political friends and associates.

"Looking at the ability of winning votes, if you put away campaign teams and party machineries, president Buhari is no match to former vice president Atiku Abubakar. If you swap Atiku for APC and for PDP, PDP will lose and APC will win the 2019 presidential election.

Put sentiments aside. Atiku is a candidate that can mobilise votes on his own strength across Nigeria with any of the two parties. You know Atiku has never been candidate of a ruling political party in Nigeria and has never been supported by a coalition of political parties but has not fallen beneath third place in either the main elections or primaries.

"We all saw how he emerged presidential candidate of the PDP, winning above 50% of the entire votes caste among the more the 10 presidential aspirants within the party. Then I ask you, how did president Buhari emerge presidential candidate of the APC today?

"Atiku, with his success at the primary election has shown that he has a solid network of loyalists, though few sworn political enemies but as he has reconciled with former president Obasanjo who has also pledge his support for his emergence as president of Nigeria, the sky is Atiku's starting point."

Izuoma did not shy away from saying that some members of APC will work for Atiku as they have either lost favour with the APC or have no trust in their candidate Buhari.

"We must not think that all is well with Buhari in the midst of APC leaders. Making a proper analysis, they will not wholly work against Atiku for Buhari but will expect to negotiate for a better place because they themselves, I mean many of those who are opposed to the cabal-like leadership of the APC, are currently seeking better ways to serve the country. Even those who have defected from PDP to APC will work for Atiku because with the shaky integrity of Buhari in honouring agreement, much more court orders, they themselves won't trust his second coming."