APC expels Nnamani in Enugu

Former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani has been expelled by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), over alleged misconduct.

Nnamani's expulsion was announced by the Chairman of the APC in Enugu, Dr Ben Nwoye, on Sunday.

According to Nwoye, Nnamani, who served as SSG during the reign of former governor Chimaraoke Nnamani, was expelled for dragging the party to court.

Nwoye noted that Nnamani went to court 'without first ventilating his grievances through internal mechanisms provided in the party's constitution.'

“The development contravened provisions of Article 21 of the APC constitution, which deals with 'discipline of members,” Nwoye said.

Nnamani contested the position of APC national vice chairman, South-East, during the party's national convention.

The election was eventually won by the incumbent, Chief Emma Eneukwu.

Nwoye disclosed that a petition filed by Nnamani against the outcome of the election was dismissed by the national convention appeal committee.

The Enugu APC chairman added that Nnamani went ahead to drag the party and Eneukwu to court over the same matter.

Nnamani had in the suit claimed that Eneukwu did not obtain any waiver that would allow him to contest the position during the convention