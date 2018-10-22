Armed robbery suspect Confesses he trailed targeted car for 3 days

An armed robbery suspect, Ishaku Samuel, has confessed that he trailed the car he wanted to snatch for three days, before he eventually got it from the owner.

Samuel, 32, who was paraded by the Plateau Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on Monday in Jos, said that it took him “a lot of efforts” before he succeeded in the armed robbery act.

Mr Solomon Olasupo, who paraded the suspect, had said that he was arrested on Oct. 15, following a tip off from a credible informant.

“The command received a report of a stolen Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ABE 92 LG CROSS RIVER, from one Mr Gabriel Bethel, on Oct. 15.

“Immediately we received the report, we swung into action. During a routine patrol within the state, NSCDC operatives intercepted the suspected stolen vehicle around NIPPS, along Vom road, in the outskirts of Jos.

“On close scrutiny, the operatives discovered that the suspected armed robber, who was driving the bus, had in his possession a bunch of Toyota keys, an extra number plate with registration no. TEB-190-AX Bauchi, as well as a traveling bag.”

He said that the suspect had allegedly confessed to the theft, adding that he would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case was concluded.

Olasupo cautioned motorists to be security conscious and be mindful of where they parked their vehicles, especially, during public functions.

The suspected armed robber, who identified himself as a driver, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during an interview, that he actually committed the crime.

He told NAN that he had planned to start a transport business in Kaduna State, using the stolen bus, before he was caught.(NAN)