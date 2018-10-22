AHRC supports National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Saturday October 27):

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in recognizing Saturday October 27, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This program is a partnership program between the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and local police departments throughout the country. The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year, in April and October.

This program helps reduce the supply of prescription drugs that otherwise would end up harming the public health and safety. The public can help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Also, the method of flushing down unused pills ends up causing serious health hazards to our drinking water. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

The Dearborn Police Department will be taking back unwanted prescription drugs on October 27, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 16099 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. You can bring your pills for disposal to Dearborn Police Station. Only pills or patches, expired or unexpired, can be taken back, no needles or sharp objects. According to Dearborn Police Department, "This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse."

AHRC salutes the Dearborn Police Department, Detroit Police Department, the Hamtramck Police Department and all police departments in Michigan and across the nation and DEA for their leading efforts to promote public safety and public health. We hope the public participates in this free and anonymous service. Health is Human Right.

"With any problem, such as public health and safety, we can either be part of the problem or part of the solution," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director.

"By participating in this program, we are all part of the effort to reduce drug abuse and safeguard our water resources for us and for future generations," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board's President.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 27 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com