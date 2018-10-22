HAMMAN TUKUR: WE’VE LOST AN ICON OF CREDIBILTY, SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “profound sadness’’ over the death of former Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Eng. Hamman Tukur on Saturday.

Tukur, a former Managing Director of defunct National Electric Power Authority, is credited with the introduction of monetisation policy in government, a scheme that substantially rationalised and brought down the cost of governance in Nigeria.

President Buhari described Tukur as “a dedicated, disciplined, decent and credible public servant who served Nigeria with an

untainted record.’’

The President urged Nigerians to emulate Tukur’s virtue of selflessness, broadmindedness and probity in administration.

“Tukur’s passion for service should remind us that a good name is by far more important than illegal accumulation of wealth,President Buhari said, adding that “History and posterity will judge everyone based on their character.’’

The President said the former Chairman of RMAFC was focused and courageous in all his national assignments, which includes working with the Ministry of Mines, Power and Steel and the Ministry of Petroleum before chairing the RMAFC.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to emulate late Tukur's enviable good record of serving the country without blemish and living a life of sacrifice.

The President prayed that the almighty God will forgive the gentle soul of the deceased and grant his family members the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)