How Christian was killed in beer parlour over N200 beer

A 23yr old man, Taiwo Olatokunbo has been arrested for killing a man identified as Christian over N200 beer at Ijagun road in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Igbeba Division from owner of the beer parlour, Mrs Temitope Adedayo.

Temitope reported that at about 3pm on 20th October, the suspect came to her shop and bought a bottle of beer worth of N200 but refused to pay.

As a result of his refusal to pay for the beer, an argument ensued between the suspect and the owner of the beer parlour. Christian who was also at the beer parlour intervened and advised Taiwo to pay the N200 for his beer.

Taiwo became angry over the intervention of Christian and broke a bottle and stabbed the victim at the right elbow joint.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to The Nigerian Voice.

The PPRO told The Nigeria Voice that upon the report by the beer seller, the acting Divisional Police Officer in charge of Igbeba Division, Onah Lawrence led policemen to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.

He added that Christian was quickly rushed to state hospital Ijebu-Ode for medical attention but he died while receiving treatment.

The commissioner of police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) of the state police command for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.