Foundation Donates 6 Motorcycles To Enhance Security In Delta Community

To enhance the security of lives and property, the Chief Patrick Ukah Foundation (PUF), has donated six motorcycles to Okpanam Community, Oshimili north local government area of Delta State.

The founder who doubles as the State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, made the donation Saturday to the people of Okpanam community, revealing that the bikes were to enhance security in the Area.

According to the grassroot and astute politician the gesture was to complement the various empowerment programmes of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, saying “the youth empowerment components is working in Delta State as youths across the state have been trained and empowered and they are now job creators”.

Meanwhile, Ukah, had used the opportunity to announced an annual scholarship awards to two indigenes of Okpanam regardless of their religious and political affiliation.

Chief Ukah added that getting the youths engaged was in line with Okowa administration’s commitment to making the youths job creators through the different youths employment and wealth creation programmes of his administration.

He also urged the people of Oshimili local government and Deltans to massively support and re-elect Dr. Okowa in 2019 general election.

The monarch of Okpanam kingdom, the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, supported by his counterpart from Akwukwu-Igbo kingdom, Obi Azuka JP, described Ukah as “Enyi designate of Okpanam”, saying that the Commissioner had used his position to bring development to Okpanam and the council area, where he hails from.