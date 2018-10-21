Former CJN, Idris Kutigi, Dies At 78

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, 78, is dead. Kutigi died in a London hospital on Saturday night.

The chief press secretary to Niger State governor, Jibrin Ndace, confirmed the death of the former Chief Justice in a telephone interview with THISDAY on Sunday.

Ndace said the jurist died in the United Kingdom on Saturday night after a brief illness.

Born on December 31, 1939, Kutigi served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State before he became a High Court Judge in 1976.

He joined the Supreme Court in 1992 and was appointed by former President Olusegun Obanjo to succeed former CJN Alfa Belgore in 2007.

Kutigi served as Chief Justice of Nigeria between January 30, 2007 and December 30, 2009.