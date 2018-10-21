Repeated Attacks On The Judiciary, Needless, A Blackmail - Rivers Apc

The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), finds it both reprehensible and cowardly, the orchestrated media attacks on the judiciary by some of its members who are determined on living and acting outside the confines of the laws of the land.

Since the judgment of the State High Court which nullified the candidature of Mr. Tonye Cole as the flag-bearer of the party, and the consequential Order that voided the purported midnight congresses which threw up the Ojukaye-led illegal Exco, there have been so much umbrage and aspersions in an attempt to paint the Court in dark colours. Like angry children on their way out of the room, they are kicking at everything in sight.

Only yesterday, Chris Finebone, apparently acting on the instruction of his paymasters was on air reeling out a catalogue of toxic attacks on the judiciary, accusing it of "collusion" and "underhand" dealing. This is completely at variance with the established tenets of our party.

It's indeed a shame that instead of finding a vent on how to pull through their self-inflicted woes, Minister Amaechi and his group are busy employing intemperate languages and shifting blames to others, even to a sitting Judge for performing his Constitutionally assigned duty. It clearly shows that they are yet to come to terms with the fact that the days of impunity are over, and this raises a moral question.

As a party that believes in the rule of law, we know that the Court is at the heart of democracy and its role cannot be overemphasized.

We, therefore, condemn the blackmail and campaign of calumny against the judiciary.

We wish to state without equivocation that the publication by Mr. Finebone does not in any way reflect the position and character of our party.

Signed:

DIMA AGIOBU

State Youth Leader

APC Rivers State

October 20, 2018