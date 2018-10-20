Subject: Shettima Awards Scholarship, Donates Cash to 11 Borno Quranic Recitation Winners

Governor Shettima yesterday awarded scholarships to five winners of Quranic recitation from Borno state. He also donated cash to six others who represented Borno State at the 2018 National Qur’anic recitation competition in Ilorin, Kwara and Minna, Niger states.

The Governor announced the rewards at the Council Chambers, Government House Maiduguri when he received the participants, accompanied by members of the Qur’anic Competition Committee led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim Ahmed.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship award include; Al-Bashir Goni Usman who took 1st Position at the last year’s Kwara State Qur’anic Recitation Competition and took 2nd Position at the International Quranic Competition held in Saudi Arabia where he was awarded SR100,000 (equivalent to N10,000,000), Amina Ali Mohammed was 2018 overall winner in the female 1st category in Katsina State. She won a car (G.M.) costing about N4,900,000 and a cash prize of N500,000 donated by the Katsina State Government.

Others include Sale Abubakar Sale took 1st position in the 2018 male 4th category and won a Hyundai car worth N3,600,000 cash prize of N500,000 , Abubakar Mohammed took 2nd position in the 3rd category Quranic recitation and won one tricycle worth N600,000, a deep freezer, and N250,000 cash prize, and Aisha Hamidu took 4th position in the 2nd category) and won a motorcycle worth N190,000 and a cash prize of N150,000.

The other six participants were given N50,000 each by the Katsina State Government. Impressed with their performance, Governor Kashim Shettima directed the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education to process their scholarships immediately, adding that six of the participants will get One Hundred Thousand Naira each.

He assured that the state government will construct two Qur’anic Schools in the three Senatorial Districts of the State, and a new operational vehicle will be given to the Qur’anic recitation committee to facilitate their movement while commending the Quranic Competition Committee Judges for doing the State proud.

Earlier in his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alh. Mohammed Abatcha said ten participants from Borno state were selected to represent the State, out of which, four emerged overall winners in various categories.

In their separate remarks also, the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim Ahmed, and Secretary of the Committee, Sheikh Ibrahim Umara acknowledged the tremendous support enjoyed from the State Government under the leadership of Gov. Kashim Shettima.

They however appealed to the Governor to re-construct the Qur’anic Schools approved by the State Government in the three Senatorial districts of the state and provide them with a new operational vehicle.

Highlight of the occasion was the symbolic presentation of certificates of participation and keys of the vehicles won by them during the competition, and recitation of some verses in the Holy Qur’an by the winners, and a test drive of the cars by Governor Shettima.