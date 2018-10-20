Deltans Assured Of Government Determination To Implement Contributory Health Insurance Scheme

Deltans and residents of Delta State have been assured of the State Government’s commitment on the successful implementation of the State Contributory Health insurance Scheme.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji gave the assurance Friday at the General hospital, Okwe, Oshimili South Local Government area during the on-going monitoring exercise on the implementation of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in Zonal Hospitals managed by the State Hospitals Management Board.

She stated that due to the importance this administration placed on the Health Insurance Scheme, government mounted a monitoring visit that would afford the Health Ministry the opportunity to get first-hand information on the implementation of the scheme in the various accredited health facilities with the view of nipping observed challenges in the bud.

Dr. Oseji commended the commitment on the part of the Staff of the various departments in the hospital and assured them that the Ministry of Health and the Contributory Health Scheme would look into the issues and challenges they have raised with the view to addressing them speedily.

She expressed optimism that the ongoing renovation taking place in the hospital would no doubt greatly improve healthcare services and delivery, especially as it pertains to pregnant women and children less than 5 years of age, that access care from the hospital.

The Permanent Secretary used the medium to advise management of the hospital especially the Pharmacy Department to do the needful as they interface with the Drug Revolving Fund with the view to eliminating the issue of drug stock out and ensure patients always have access to drugs whenever they visit the hospital.

She urged Management to make judicious use of the funds generated from their internally generated revenue to address some needs of the hospital and not depend totally on government for intervention.

According to her, there is the need for more advocacy and sensitization to be carried out as there seems to be low level of awareness judging from end users who they met at the hospital premises that said they are not aware of the scheme in the hospital

Responding, the Acting Zonal Medical Director, Okwe General Hospital, Dr. Olise, thanked the State Government on its intervention in the health sector as the hospital is experiencing a new look courtesy of government’s approval of renovation of the hospital facilities and the commencement of work.

Places visited during the visit included immunization clinic, antenatal clinic, out-patient department, pharmacy and the children, male and female wards.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied on the monitoring visit by representatives of the Ministry, Delta State Contributory Health Commission and the Hospitals Management Board.