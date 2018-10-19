America Embassy To Partner Nscdc On Training Of Personnel, Donates Equipment

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps played host to the Director of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement James Jowett of the American Embassy and his team.

The Corps Chief Executive received the visiting Director who is on his first official familiarization tour to the Corps in his Abuja office and appreciated the gesture of the American Embassy for training the Corps personnel whom are currently occupying the liberated communities in Borno State.

Gana reiterated that the Corps as an International Organisation was established in 2003 with the mandate of protecting Critical Infrastructure and National Assets, Registering, Training, Monitoring and Licensing of Private Guards Security and in Charge of Emergency and Disaster Management as a Critical stakeholder.

The CG requested that apart from the training on the Corps mandate, the Corps need more training in the areas of Mining in order to identify solid minerals that are being exploited illegally by miners and economic saboteurs as well as in the area of providing physical security to the Agro-Allied investment sector which hitherto led to the formation of the Agro-Rangers Squad.

Gana said not less than 200 illegal mining sites have been shut down by the Corps personnel and not less than 600 illegal refineries were destroyed in the creek within the Niger-Delta region.

He therefore, solicited for more support noting that, like Oliver Twist ''the Corps still need more training of her personnel towards protecting the liberated towns in the North East as well as equipment support.

Mr. James Jowett assured Gana, that as the new Director of International Narcotic Law Enforcement with the US Embassy in Nigeria, the Corps is the first Agency he is visiting and based on the record on ground, he is happy to partner with the Corps in the areas of training and retraining of the personnel as requested by the Commandant General.

He also promised that under his watch, the Embassy will not only assist with equipment but train those to man and handle it without difficulties.

Mr. Jowett through his Director of training said the Embassy has mapped out the training programme and will embark on Zonal training of the Corps personnel on protection of Critical Infrastructure before the year runs out.

The CG appreciated and assured of cooperation with the Embassy at all times.

DCC EMMANUEL OKEH

CDPRO