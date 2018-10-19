BBC News Africa takes a fresh look at business with ‘Smart Money’

Smart Money is an original new half-hour weekly magazine programme launching next week across the continent. The show will give viewers an in-depth look at current money and business topics from across Africa, as well as offer practical and inspirational financial advice from African entrepreneurs.

Each week a team of expert presenters will bring diverse stories, focusing on personal finance, the economy and entrepreneurship. There will be stories of success and the latest news on big money decisions affecting African’s lives - and tips for those who are learning how to “do it themselves” when it comes to their finances.

Larry Madowo, BBC News Africa Business Editor says: “A programme like this has never been seen or made before in Africa and I’m sure our audiences will fall in love with it. We have more African journalists covering African business than ever before and we’re excited to share their incredible storytelling with viewers across the continent in English, and soon in Swahili, French and Hausa. To understand the correlation between Afrobeats music and saving culture, the business opportunities arising from more African millennials keeping beards or where to buy roast meat using cryptocurrencies, Smart Money is the show for it - We’re here to make sure your money works as hard as you do.”

Additional content will be available on the soon to be launched new companion website ( bbcafrica.com/smartmoney ) as well as on the BBC News Africa YouTube channel and social media pages.

Broadcast details for Smart Money (times shown in local timings):

TV1 (ZNBC) – Zambia – Mon 22nd Oct at 6.30pm

TV3 (ZNBC) – Zambia - Tues 23rd Oct at 7.30pm

NTV – Uganda - Tues 23rd Oct at 12pm

NTV – Kenya - Weds 24th Oct at 10.05pm

TVC News – Nigeria - Weds 24th Oct at 6.30pm

SLBC- Sierra Leone – TX details to be confirmed

Smart Money will also be launching ‘Biashara Bomba’ (Swahili) in the coming weeks and ‘Questions D’Argent’ (French) and in Hausa next year.