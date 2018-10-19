Okada operator Commits Suicide In Ibadan Over Debt To People

A commercial motorcyclist in the Gangansi area of Ibadan, Oyo State has committed suicide, leaving behind a suicide note in his room that stated the reason for his action.

It was learnt that the corpse of the late commercial motorcycle rider, identified simply as Abass, was found dangling in the room around 7.30pm by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

One of the neighbours, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Abass was in his early 50s, adding that his wife did not live with him.

He said, “The house belongs to his elder brother. He has children but his wife has left him. Someone saw his body dangling from the ceiling in the room and shouted. He was dead by that time. We saw a suicide note he left behind. He said he killed himself because of huge debts he owed people.”

The Public Relations Officer for the Oyo State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said he would call back for his response but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.