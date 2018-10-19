National Coordinator Of Non-violent Peace Initiative (nvpi) Commends Nigerian Army For Irs Bravery In Restoring Peace In The North East

Personnel of the Nigerian Army have been commended for their invaluable contributions and selfless sacrifices towards defending the nation's democracy and keeping the country united in the face of insurgency.

The National Coordinator of Non-Violent Peace Initiative (NVPI) Ambassador Mohammed Sahmun Idris, gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC, 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu in his office.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement Thursday that he also solicited for partnership with the Nigerian Army towards establishment of peace initiatives against violent crimes.

In his words, “today we salute our military, their courage and resilience. We salute their efforts and their love for our country Nigeria, which they have placed above their love for themselves he added.

He condemned the senseless destruction of lives and property by Boko Haram Terrorists and commended the laudable efforts of the military to restore peace in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

Mohammed further applauded the Nigerian Army leadership, for the establishment of human right desks in all formations across the country to address violations and other wrong doings by its erring personnel, adding that this is a clear demonstration of the Chief of Army Staff professional focus.

Responding, the Acting GOC expressed gratitude for the commendation and a special award of recognition for the COAS. He assured that the message will be conveyed to the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, stressing that the award would serve as a boost and encouragement to the gallant troops towards shaping future military operations.

The GOC also assured the organization of the Nigerian Army's readiness to partner with the body aimed at fighting the unfortunate security challenges bedevilling the country.

General Biu added that the multifaceted agency approach and other stakeholders efforts are needed to tackle terrorism.

Highlight of the visit was the conferment of the Non Violent Peace Initiative prestigious Award on the COAS.