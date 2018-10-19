Rotary Club Marks 2018 Family Health Week In Delta IDP Camps

To mark the 2018 Rotary Family Health Day, the Rotary club has stormed the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Asaba with team of medical personnel to administer free medical care to the IDPs.

President, Rotary Club of Asaba Rotarian Justin Aniche, on Thursday said they were in the camp to give health treatment to the Internally Displaced Persons just as he noted that the exercise was in line with the Club’s aim of administering healthcare to the needy especially those sacked by flood.

“we decided to come to come to this camp to help ameliorate the suffering of the people, especially health wise to see how we can help to cushion the effect of the suffering they are going through”.

Also, President of Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, Rotarian Mrs Lolo Nneka Enwelu, revealed that the club visited the IDPs to administer family health to commemorate the rotary family health week, “normally we go to the village where we have people that could not go to the hospital even when they are sick and those who do not have the reason why they are to check themselves”.

The District Chairman, Rotary Family Health in charge of Rotary District 9141, Zone 11 which covers Asaba, Rotarian Clem Iroba, said they were in the camp to contribute their quota to humanity.

Also speaking, Rotarian Tosan Popo, Rotary Club of Asaba Metropolitan, disclosed that their mission to the camps was led assistance to the less privilege, “we chose to do this one in the IDP camp because of the incidence that happened. We know what flood has done to homes and villages, it is an opportunity to come and help our people”, he noted.

In Asaba, IDP camps where the Rotary Family Health Week would be observed include ICE and Onne camps where test on HIV/counseling, Hepatitis B&C, Diabetes and Glucose level screening, Hypertension screening were carried out and mosquito nets distributed to the IDPs as the programme runs equally in Delta Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers States till Saturday 20, 2018.