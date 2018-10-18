Shehu Of Borno Commends Af-nship, World Bank For Intervening,strengthening Health System

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi and Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Kyari Umar Ibn Ibrahim Elkanemi yesterday commended the implementation process of Additional Financing- Nigeria State Health Investment Project (AF-NSHIP), a World Bank assisted Project aimed at strengthening the health system and improve quality of services at public and private Primary Health Care facilities and General Hospitals across the state.

The traditional rulers made the commendation when the Executive Director, Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BOSPHCDA), Dr. Sule Meleh led members of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Eight Emirate Council Committee Members (ECCMH) on Health for advocacy/sensitization programme on impacts of the project in the state.

The Shehu of Borno while recalling the killings, displacement and destruction of property since 2009 by insurgents, said, the introduction of AF-NSHIP at this time of post- conflict situation, would definitely address most of the challenges in the health sector.

His Words; "I am delighted to be informed of the interventions of AF-NSHIP in addressing some of the challenges in our Primary Health Facilities.

" Borno which was hitherto the Home of Peace has suffered much destruction in the hands of Boko Haram, I want to Commend President Muhamadu Buhari, our Security Agencies and the Borno State Government for their efforts in degrading remnants of insurgents.

"We are now in a post -conflict situation, where vulnerable groups, particularly women and children are in dare need of accessible and free health care services. I am glad that the introduction and implementation AF-NSHIP is ensure that, safe delivery, maternal and child healthcare, routine immunization, nutrition and general healthcare services are enhanced at our facilities across the state.

" I want to assure you (AF-NSHIP) Team of our fatherly blessings and support for this very good project to succeed and sustained in our dear state". Garbai said.

The Shehu of Bama who is Chairman Northern Traditional Rulers Committee on Health while receiving the team at his palace also promised to mobilize his subjects to embrace the project, which according to him, has direct impact on the lives of the citizenry.

He therefore urged team to scale up in order to cover all the 27 Council Areas, as peace have gradually returned to the state.

Earlier while briefing the traditional rulers, Dr. Meleh said, for project to succeed, Community participation and ownership is very essential, adding that, for any Health Facility contracted, there must be a trusted and selfless Ward Development Chairman (WDC) who should be a signatory to facility's Bank Account, as transparency, accountability, community voice and better quality of service formed the basic requirements, before any public or private Primary Health Care or general hospitals are contracted.

Meleh said, the project which started mid 2017 in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere as pilot scheme has been scale up to Biu, Askira- Uba, Magumeri, Kaga, Hawul, Shani, Kwaya- Kusar and Bayo council areas, while efforts are been put in place to scale up to remaing 15 Local Government Areas, as the security situation improves.

He therefore expressed appreciation to the traditional rulers for offering their prayers and blessings to the project in the state.

In his short remarks, the District Head of Damboa and Chairman of the 8 Emirate Council Committee Members of Health, who is also Focal Person on Health to Borno Emirate Council, Alhaji Zanna Lawan Maina told the two Shehus that they were in their domain, after having a 2-Day Advocacy and Round table discussion with members of the PIU in the state.

Maina also informed the Monarchs that the team took time and visited some of the contracted facilities in Maiduguri and Jere, which they were all satisfied with the positive changes and interventions by AF-NSHIP.

The Chairman specifically told the Monarchs that, the coming of AF-NSHIP/PBF, all the facilities visited were full of essential drugs, medical equipments, adequate staff, functional Laboratories with increase in number of clients and safe deliveries, compared to their Data obtained in the past.