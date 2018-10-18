PSC Promotes 3 AIGs to DIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

A statement on Wednesday by PSC spokesman, Okechukwu Ani, said the Commission also approved the promotion of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police.

He said the promotions were one of the highlights of the first Plenary Meeting of the newly inaugurated management of the Commission held in Abuja on the 26th of September 2018 and between the 9th and 11th of October, 2018.

Okechukwu added that the new DIGs are Musa Katsina Muhammed, mni, presently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos; Mohammed Sani Usman, Commandant Police Academy, Wudil, Kano and Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, Office of the National Security Adviser.

The new AIGs are: Godwin C. Nwobodo currently, CP Courses at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Adeyemi O. Samuel Ogunjemilusi CP, Akwa Ibom State Command; Augustine Iornongu Iwar, CP, Bayelsa State Command and Adekunle J. Oladunjoye, CP Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector- General of Police, who presided over the meeting, urged the newly promoted senior Police Officers to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

Alhaji Smith said their new ranks impose on them more challenging responsibilities which call for more hard work.