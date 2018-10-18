Borno APC Constitutes Reconciliation Committee on Primary Elections

Following series of petitions and protests that beclouded the just concluded APC indirect primaries in Borno state for the governorship, national assembly and state assembly primary elections, the State Chapter of the APC ruling party has constituted an 11- man Reconciliation Committee to look into all the grievances and complaints surrounding the primary elections with a view to reconcile the warring aspirants.

A statement issued Wednesday by the APC State Secretary, Hon. Ayuba Bello said that the committee is headed by the former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Adamu Yuguda Shettima Dibal as Chairman and the immediate past State Commissioner of Justice/State Attorney General, (SAG), Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Alhaji Mohammed Makinta, Ishaku Joshua Shara, Umar Fere, Buba Wada, Kulu Ngala, Bamala Kukawa, Zuwaira Gambo, Aliyu Kyari Damasak and Yusuf Musa Bursar.

According to the statement, the appointment takes immediate effect from Wednesday, 17th October 2018.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Honourable Mustapha Baba Shehuri and former Presidential Liaison Officer to the National Assembly, Matawalle Kashim Ibrahim Imam have petitioned the APC NWC and National chairman over the Borno state gubernatorial primary election held in the state calling for cancellation of the said governorship primary election separately at press conferences while Alhaji Mohammed Mohammed Kachallah, a BOSHA membership aspirant representing Gwoza LGA state constituency had also protested the APC primary election in their area among others.