Delta APC Chieftain Says Federal High Court Restraint, Full Blown Lies

The Publicity Secretary of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvester Imonina, has described the news trending on the social media that a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, has restrained the National Working Committee (NWC), of the party from submitting the list of all party candidates for the 2019 election from Delta State to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as false and lies cooked to deceive party faithful.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Nigerian Voice in a telephone conversation Wednesday Imonina, said the story was geared towards causing disaffection in the party and amongst members of the public.

Hear him: “Whatever you read on social media is nothing but their usual lies of trying to deceive the public. There was a case filed by Pat Utomi and even O’tega Emerhor, filed one yesterday in Warri trying to get an injunction and the case was adjourned to the 22nd of this month.

“While in Asaba, they filed a motion for injunction, the court refused to take the motion for injunction that is why the court adjourned the matter to 2nd and 3rd of November and ordered accelerated hearing of the matter.

“So, no injunction was granted anywhere, it is their usual way of trying to fool members of our great party and the public. So, don’t take whatever you hear or they say. Just throw it into the dustbin. So, that is the position, I tell you with all sense of responsibility”.

He noted that the purported factions in the party is spread by unscrupulous elements who do not want APC to save the state from wanton backwardness the state has faced since 1999, “We do not have divided APC in Delta state, those who are saying there are two factions, they have been long expelled.

“Secondly, it is not the responsibility of SWC to forward names to INEC, it is the responsibility of National”, he stressed.