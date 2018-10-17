Shettima Condoles family of Slain Hauwa Liiman

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has Tuesday evening led a high powered state delegates to condole the family of Late Miss Hauwa Mohammed Liman, one of the two kidnapped aid workers attached to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that was murdered by Boko Haram insurgents Tuesday morning.

Shettima who paid the condolence visit said he was consoling the family in his double capacity as governor and on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of a presidential delegation that will be coming to console the bereaved family,.

He however described the late humanitarian worker as someone who lost her life while serving humanity, and offered a special prayer for the repose of her soul while assuring that government will carry the family along, and described Hauwa 's death as devastating.

Shettima has further condemned the activities of the boko haram terrorists while describing them as anti Islamic group.

It will be recalled that Hauwa was abducted during one of the Boko haram terrorist attacks on Rann, Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

Late Hauwa Mohammed Liman was kidnapped by the Boko haram insurgents along with two other aid workers whom one was also killed by the Boko haram and the other female still in their captivity.

The deceased, was aged 24 and survived by her father, Alhaji Mohammed Liman,, mother and other relations.