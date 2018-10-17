Senate summons IG over Melaye's alleged death threat

The Senate yesterday directed the Inspector General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, to appear before its Committee on Police Affairs over alleged threat to the life of Senator Dino Melaye.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, is to join the Senate Committee on Police headed by Senator Abu Ibrahim to look at the alleged threat to Senator Melaye's life. Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, advised the committee to critically look into the allegation by inviting the IG to provide answers to some of the questions and allegations raised by Melaye. Melaye, representing Kogi West, had raised a point of order during plenary to chronicle series of threats to his life by the Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Police and the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

He urged the Senate to order Idris to restore his police details, which were withdrawn since April, in order to guarantee his security, especially as the campaign period is around the corner.

According to him, it is very clear, given the chronology of events that the Kogi State governor is using the Nigeria police in his bid to stop his political ascendancy, to assassinate him.

“I have made several reports to local and international organisations to alert them of the looming plot to kill me by Governor Bello, using the Nigeria Police Force, especially, the state Commissioner of Police. I firmly believe that the security of lives and property of every Nigerian citizen should be of paramount concern to the government.

This Day