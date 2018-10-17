Army Conducts Promotion Examination For Officers

The Nigerian Army is conducting a promotion examination for officers of the rank of Captain. The examination which is Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination 2018 is hosted by Headquarters 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto.

Addressing the candidates, the Examination President and Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Major General Ademoh Salihu, charged them to accord the examination all the seriousness and determination it deserves, stressing that success in the examination will be a milestone in their career progression.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement Tuesday that he further added that, one of the objectives of the practical examination is to assess the participants on command and tactics, all phases of war as well as ability to administer men and resources.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army Major General Stevenson Olabanji, assured the participants of adequate arrangements already put in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the examination.

He enjoined them to be disciplined and as ambassadors of their various corps be exemplary and above board in their conduct. About 150 officers drawn from various corps and formations of the Nigerian Army are participating in the examination.

Highlight of the occasion was a lecture on Career Planning delivered by the Military Secretary (Army) Major General Farouk Yahaya, to all officers within the 8 Division Area of Responsibility.