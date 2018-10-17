General News | 17 October 2018 00:19 CET
Photo Report: Dr Kayode Fayemi's Inauguration
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, during Fayemi's inauguration as governor in Ado-Ekiti…on Tuesday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode fayemi and wife, Erelu Bisi fayemi acknowledging cheers from supporters during the inauguration ceremony in Ado-Ekiti…on Tuesday
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, acknowledging cheers from supporters during the inauguration ceremony in Ado-Ekiti…on Tuesday
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; Representative of the President, Mr. Boss Mustapher; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State; Governor Mohammed abubakar of Bauchi State; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; His Wife, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi; Wife of oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi; Governor Nasir El Rufai of Ekiti State and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State during the inauguration of the Fayemi/Egbeyemi Administration at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Wife of the deputy Governor, Mrs Margaret Egbeyemi; Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola during Egbeyemi's inauguration as deputy Governor in Ado-Ekiti…on Tuesday
Supporters chanting praises during the inauguration ceremony for Governor Kayode Fayemi at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti….on Tuesday.
A crowd of supporters at the Dr Kayode Fayemi's inauguration ceremony in Ado Ekiti…on Tuesday