Editors Commend Delta State Govt For Project Execution

Delta state government has been commended for execution of people oriented projects in all the nook and crannies comprising the urban and rural communities within the state in concordance with the SMART agenda of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

Cross section of delegates of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) held in Asaba, Delta State made this commendation during an inspection tour of ongoing, completed and commissioned infrastructural projects executed by the state government.

Briefing the Editors at the flood control drainages, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Obueshi Patrick Ukah, and his Works counterpart, Chief James Agouye, jointly explained that the surface drains along the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) road was designed to collect flood water from Okpanam and those occasioned by rain which before now had caused colossal loss of properties and road degradation within the affected areas in the metropolis.

The Commissioners stated that the underground storm drainages was also designed to collect flood water from different parts of Asaba urban including the DLA, Agric, and Governors road through Nnebisi road to Government House road and emptying into Anwai river and the other axis which runs from the DBS road through Commissioner's quarters and that of a connection to Ibori Golf Course which also empties into the Anwai river and eventually to the River Niger.

Chief Agoye explained the storm drainage were as deep as eight metres on some areas taking into cognizance of the gradients from the flood prone areas through a dedicated course for easy flow into the river.

The project sites inspection tour also took the participants to Okotomi road in Okpanam area of Asaba metropolis, a road which was constructed and commissioned by the present administration led by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to enable dwellers to access their homes ease transportation problem faced by traders a marketers residing there.

At the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, the Director-General, Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Victor Onogagamue, informed the visiting Editors that the stadium contains the state of arts facilities of comparable world standards and of which was used to host the 2018 edition of All African Athletic Sports Competition held in August.

While cress crossing the Isioma Onyeobi Way, Traffic roundabout and the Cable Point dual carriageway, the Director- General, Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Clement Ofuani, stated the state government embarked on the projects to ease traffic congestion and ensure free flow of goods and services.

The project inspection tour team also visited the Bonsac road; a project which Chief Ofuani explained was constructed to enable the fast developing area of the metropolis access their habitation and evacuation of farm produce to markets.