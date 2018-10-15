Journalist House burgled twice In 24 Hours

The home of a renowned journalist working with the Delta State owned media, publishers of the Pointer Newspaper but attached to the state governor, Sir Fidelis Egugbo, has been burgled twice in the last 24 hours.

The government house correspondent who posted in his Facebook page lamented that the area which is one of the nonviolent in Asaba, Oshimili south local government area headquarters and the capital of the state till 2017 when it was besieged by men of the underworld.

According to the former Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council chairmanship candidate, the hoodlums operates unnoticed with the presence of local vigilante contracted to guard the area.

Hear him: “It was one of the safest neighbourhood in Asaba till last year when the bad boys started moving from house to house. Vigilante was contracted and the area was calm. But, for the past 24 hours, my residence has been burgled twice.

“My gen set was stolen yesterday morning (I still wonder how they were able to lift it through the fence and no one saw them. Though, my blocks were arranged to aid them but, the question remains, how many where they?).

“I just got home today to meet a destroyed burglary proof, broken ceilings and ransacked house - nothing was spared (I still wonder how they were able to scale the fence without detection).

“Went to the Police and was asked to provide inventory of stolen items which I am still confused as to where to start from. This is Mba month, be vigilant, don't be a victim in Jesus name. Amen”.