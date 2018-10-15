Editors Applaud Delta Governor Over Teachers' Professional Development Centre

Editors who attended the 2018 conference of Guild of Editors hosted in Asaba have said that the Teachers' Professional Development Centre under construction at Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, would be a wonderful landmark project of the state government when completed.

Speaking on behalf of the Editors who visited 12 project sites in Delta North Senatorial District as part of the activities of rounding up the conference, the Team Leader, Mr. Steve Osuji, stated that the concept, execution and impact the centre would have on the teaching profession would make it first of its kind in the country, adding that the project is unique and made the most impression on them.

Mr. Osuji, who works with the Nation Newspapers and a member of the standing committee of the Guild, commended the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the legacy and high impact projects seen in just one Senatorial District of the state.

He disclosed that Delta State, especially the state capital, is safe as they moved around freely throughout the period the conference lasted and praised the State Government for being wonderful host of the Editors.

Some of the projects visited are Nsukwa/Ejeme Aniogor/Agbor Alidinma/Owa Alidinma Road cutting across Aniocha South, Ndokwa West, Ika South and Ika North East Local Government Areas, Issele Uku/Issele Mkpitime/Onicha Olona Road in Aniocha North and Abavo Circular Road in Ika South.

Also visited are General Hospital, Abavo, Ika South, Owa-Ekei/Owa-Alero Road in Ika North East YAGEP Fish Farm Cluster, Ibusa, Oshimili North, Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurship Centre, Issele Uku, Aniocha North and old Lagos Asaba Road from Emuhu junction to Agbor Obi junctio, Ika North East, among others.

In another development, those on Delta Central team toured such projects as Abraka Township roads (Phase I), Ekreravwen/Oroakpor/Isiokolo road, Ugbomro road, (section I) YAGEP Fish Farm Cluster, Ugbokodo, General Hospital, Agbarho, Government Secondary School, Ekiugbo, Ughelli, amongst others.

At General Hospital, Agbarho, the Consulting doctor on duty, Dr. Monday Unior, said the renovation of the hospital by the state government had paved way for some of the present administration's programs such as free under five medical care, free maternal health care, Contributory Health Care scheme for both the formal and informal sectors to function effectively.

He said that the hospital was in a state of dilapidation until the state government carried out major repairs on it.

At the Government Secondary School, Ekiugbo, a staff of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Anthony Akponovo, told the Editors that the boarding section of the school had a carrying capacity of 205 students.

He disclosed that entrance examination had been conducted to admit new students.

Facilities visited included the hostel, inside and outside kitchen, multipurpose hall, offices and classrooms.

The visitors also made brief stoppages to appreciate some of the newly constructed roads such as the 12 km Ekreravwen/Orhoakpo/Isiokolo Road in Ethiope East and Ughelli North Local Government Areas; and the eight kilometre Ughelli-Afiesere-Ufuoma Road where they commended the quality of work done.