Abuja Group cautions EFCC on Fayose, Says; he must be charged to court immediately

Abuja based group, the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN) has cautioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against allowing itself to be used to settle political scores with the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose,

SRLN, in a statement on Monday and signed by its National Co-coordinator, Dr Chima Ubeku, said the anti-graft commission will have no excuse to keep Governor Fayose in its custody for more than 12 hours when he submits himself tomorrow.

The group, which described as laughable the report of EFCC placing the governor on surveillance, said a man who by himself volunteered to be at the commission’s Abuja office tomorrow and was in an event in Abuja that was transmitted live on television yesterday has shown enough reasons to be trusted and it is important for the EFCC to do less of its usual media hype this time around.

The SRLN said having been on the matter for over two years and had given the impression that it had watertight evidences of financial crimes against the governor, the EFCC should have by now prepared whatever charges it has against Governor Fayose and should be ready to take him to court immediately.

This is not a case in which EFCC will have the luxury of keeping an accused in its custody for weeks under the excuse of interrogation. In fact, the EFCC does not even need to interrogate Governor Fayose because the commission has shown to the public that it has enough evidence against him.

If by Wednesday, Governor Fayose is not charged to court, it will mean that EFCC is only out to persecute him because in saner climes, investigations on financial crimes are concluded before inviting accused.

While saying that the governor must submit himself to the EFCC tomorrow as promised, the group noted that any attempt to do otherwise will put a permanent question mark to his reputation.

Until tomorrow, we give the governor benefit of doubt that he will fulfill his promise and EFCC must be mindful of doing anything untoward from midnight till the end of tomorrow.