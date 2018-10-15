2019 ELECTION: INEC Should Learn From PDP's Transparent Primaries --- Macaulay

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been tasked to learn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential primary elections.

Immediate Past Secretary to Delta State Government, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay who played host to newsmen in his Asaba residence stated that the presidential primary election which produced former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was a turnaround in the history of Nigeria’s democracy.

Macaulay said that haven been part of the process since the days of Jos election of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) which produced a team of MKO Abiiola and Baba Gana Kingibe, as well as subsequent elections, he could categorically say that PDP has set a paradigm for the development of democracy.

According to him, the reaction and disposition of the 11 other aspirants to the outcome of the election is a clear testament to the transparency of the process.

He said, “Being part of the system since its onset and having been part of so many conventions in this country, right from Jos in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) days in a keenly contested primary that threw up MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe. I can say that the just concluded Port-Harcourt convention of the PDP conducted the most credible, transparent and organized primary election in the history of Nigeria”.

The veteran labour leader said, “Of course, it is clear today that at the end of the contest were 12 aspirants participated, because of the transparent way the system was handled; the other 11 aspirants had no cause to complain. They were satisfied”.

“Accreditation alone took more than 16 hours. No delegate had cause to complain of being denied accreditation. No state contingent had cause to complain that we were supposed to be X number but were denied accreditation. Everything went well. It is a turnaround in the history of our Nigerian democracy and I hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission can learn from the process”, Macaulay stressed.