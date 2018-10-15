Gross Domestic Poverty (A Nation in Ruins)

How does your country, treat talent? How does it regard risk?How does ithandlecompetition? Seriously. Is talent rewarded or suppressed? Is risk affinity regarded as a virtue or a vice? Is healthy competition encouraged or stifled? The answers to these questions, not unbridled propaganda, nor the amount of natural resources found in the bowels of the earth determine whether a country is rich or poor.

There are many other factors of progress of course.Hard work, creativity,liberty, social justice, judicial equity etc.immediately come to mind. But it is now a given that any nation that suppresses talent, that is risk-averse and that eliminates competition does so at its peril.

The latest proof is Nigeria under the failed Administration(Donald Trump calls it lifeless) of President Muhammadu Buhari. The alternative proof of course is the spectacular progress in economic indices America seems to be making (in the short term at least) under President Donald Trump. In historical terms, all this is happening in real-time, right under our noses.

Thankfully Nigerians are about to embark upon our quadrennial ritual of ‘electing’ the nation’s leaders. Sadly, there is no evidence yet that President Buhari or his legion ofdeluded supporters have learnt this simple and most basic of lessons about poverty. Even if heacknowledgeshis past mistakes, President Buhari does not deservean extra second in office, not to talk of a second term.

This is so not only because his re-election would signal that Nigerians are an unserious people but also because administrative failure must inevitably suffer adverse electoral consequences. The future of a nation is too serious a thing to toy with on sentimental or emotional grounds. Government is serious business, it should not be reduced to a playground for partisan fanatics, political circus clowns or economic jokers.

Being the first illuminating salvo of the‘A Nation in Ruins’ cycle of essays, installments of which shall be postedintermittently,God Willing, in the run-up to and in theimmediate aftermath of Nigeria’s 2019 General Elections,I declare a priori that I have no partisan, ethnic, religious or gender interests.

For reasons of full-disclosure,Iaffirm that Iam abona fide Nigerianof Igbo ancestral heritage, masculine gender,Roman Catholic persuasion, and zero interest in electoral or appointive positions now or in the foreseeable future. I civically and patriotically desire the best for all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity, gender, or religious background.I believeIwrite and speak for millions of Nigerians who being neither politicians nor journalists nevertheless have a stake in the future of our country and demand that their voices be heard and are determined to hold our leaders accountable.

Admittedly many of these millions of Nigerians that I claim to represent may hold opinions contrary to mine, but nevertheless we are all united in wishing to make our country a better place for all citizens and to hold our elected leaders liable to account for their actions or inactions while in the public arena.

I recall that around this time four years ago, in the run up to the 2015 General Elections,I did cause to be published several essays in the ‘A Nation in Heat’ series of essays. In the said cycle of essays, given two bad options and taking a calculated risk, I conditionally endorsed the candidacy of the main challenger, then General Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vis-à-vis the then incumbent President Good-luck Jonathan of the then ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), as being a better choice for Nigeria.

With the benefit of hindsight, I confess that it was a very bad and ghastly choice, and I hereby repent publicly for it. But then I am not God, to know what is hidden in people’s hearts. Little did I know then that President Muhammadu Buhari,a fabled man of integrity had no intention of fulfilling his public electoral promises openly made to Nigerians prior to the 2015 election and that he had every intention of fulfilling parochial tribal promises made privately to his fellow Fulani expansionists and their foot-soldiers - the Fulani herdsmen terrorists.

The only mitigating factor for me is that mine was a conditional approval given before the 2015 elections. No sooner were the election results declared and defeat conceded by his graceful opponent President Good-luck Jonathan, than President Buhari in utter hubris, began to walk-balk on his electoral promises and to over-indulge his parochial tendencies. We leave it to the judgement of the reader to discern if walking-back on your public promises and implementing your hidden agenda is the hallmark of a man of integrity.

It would be futile to attempt to chronicle the Buhari Administration’s legion of executive blunders, because such an exercise would keep severalprofessional writers and researchers fully occupied for many a day. However, this Administration’s propensity for blunders is only matched by its legendary capacity for spewing out unsubstantiated propaganda and for laying the blames for its shortcomings and inadequacies on its predecessors and dead foreign leaders like the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

These tendencies are classic hallmarks and attributes of closed minds which are incapable of learning, changing and growing. It is a supreme irony therefore to recall that President Buhari campaigned under the slogan of ‘Change’ during the 2015 elections.

In effect therefore, President Buhari sold a dummy to Nigerians in 2015. Under the mantra of Change, Nigerians bought from the President a basketful of water with zero net content. You may pour a million gallons of goodwill and support into a basket each day for a thousand years. The result will always be zero net content.

There are several skills a President must possess. On the technical side, the most important are vision, good judgement, ability to identify, recognize, recruit and motivate exceptional talent, ability to calmly take well-calculated risks and an ability to create a competitive working environment within which political appointees either live or die by their result outcomes.

These are all attributes which gifted entrepreneurs have. These are attributes which a man like President Donald Trump possesses in abundance. These are attributes which are completely alien to a man like President Buhari who was born, raised and worked within an environmentof self-entitlement. Expecting growth under the leadership of a man with a mentality of self-entitlement is akin to expecting the biological mother of naturally born children to still retain her virginity.

The teaching of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and God Himself, who declared: “to him who has, more will be given, and to him who has not, even the little he has will be taken away from him and given to the one who has,” begins to make great sense. Our Lord and God, Jesus Christ’s parable of the talents, where the Master severely punished the Servant that buried his talent is highly instructive: God expects us to take well-calculated risks and to put our talents to use by growing and multiplying whatever little gifts we have received from him for the benefit of all.

With his undue emphasis on a self-serving War against Corruption, his unbridled nepotism, and his open hostility to talent and internal competition, President Buhari ipso facto, acknowledges and concedes that he lacks the capacity and capability to grow the Nigerian Economy. What we have witnessed under his turbulent Administration is not a growth in Gross Domestic Product but a growth in Gross Domestic Poverty. Under his watch Nigeria has emerged as the global headquarters of world poverty.

Thankfully it would appear that God in his infinite wisdom has raised up a fellow but apparently non-expansionist Fulani in the formidable personality of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, to wrestle power away from President Muhammadu Buhari. Although Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been repeatedly slandered as a mythical “Doyen of Corruption”, no single case of corruption has ever been proven against him. He ought to be presumed innocent of accusations of guiltily enriching himself except he is found guilty of corruption by a competent court of justice. Social Justice demands no less.

While I cannot vouch for the provenance of the initial capital of Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, a man of considerable means, I can however vouch for the fact that he has demonstrated great skill and adroitness in growing his seed capital into a humongous fortune. As anyone who has ever been in business knows, you cannot grow your business, if you do not keep your promises.

Say all you can about his moral deficiencies and racist tendencies. American President Donald Trump has kept faith with his electoral promises to Americans. Not surprisingly the US economy is booming. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, a fabled man of integrity has not fulfilled his electoral promises to Nigerians. An alleged con-man who keeps his word is infinitely better in my view than a supposed man of integrity who fails to keep his promises.

Like the Biblical servant with the single talent in the Bible, all President Buhari seems to be telling Nigerians, his Electoral Masters, is this. “Look, here is your Gross Domestic Product, I did not invest it, I did not grow it. Knowing that you are a people who like to reap where you did not sow, I hid your GDP under the ground and have been chasing all the corrupt people who stole or who wantto steal from it. Here take back what is yours. But give it back to me for another four years.”

Unfortunately for Nigerians, our GDP, whichPresident Buhari locked away and did not invest, has been transformed within a space of three and a half years into our Gross Domestic Poverty. And we have been made the laughing stock of the entire world.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.