I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon - Chief Femi Fani Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to rumours making the round that his name is among the 50 prominent Nigerians placed on a watch list and travel ban by the government because of alleged corruption charges. In a statement on Sunday, 14th October, made available to The Nigerian Voice, Chief Fani-Kayode denounced the government for their actions, describing it as draconian.

"I could not give a damn that my name is on the list of 50 members of the opposition and prominent Nigerians that have been placed on a travel ban because nothing that Buhari does surprises me. I have not left Nigeria since 2008 because my passport has been with the EFCC and the courts for the last 10 years and they have refused to give it to me and allow me to travel. Those on the travel-ban list that need to travel abroad for medical attention or to see their loved ones are the ones I feel sorry for. For me, travel ban or no travel ban, I have no intention of leaving Nigeria anytime soon because I am one of those that will be on the forefront in the struggle to liberate our country and ensure that we get Buhari out of power in the next few months. By Gods grace in February we will flush him and his incompetent, fascistic, mendacious, divisive, corrupt, abusive, vicious and genocidal government down the toilet and send them back to hell where they belong".