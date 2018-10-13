How salesman connive with thief to rob his employer in Ogun 

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 31-years-old salesman, Michael Daniel for conniving with a thief to burgle the shop of his employer.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State Police Command, Bimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the arrest of Michael followed a complaint lodged by his employer, Mrs Titilayo Ero of Dorf royal Event Centre, Asero, Abeokuta, Ogun State who reported 52 computer monitor were stolen from her store.

"On the strength of her report, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department were detailed to unravel the mystery behind the missing items.

"The detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman. When he was thoroughly interrogated, Michael confessed that he connived with some robbers

"The suspect said he invited one Smith Ajao to join him in the night for the operation. Smith Ajao was traced to a hotel in Sango Ota where he was promptly arrested.

"He subsequently led detectives to computer Village in Ikeja Lagos where forty eight pieces of the computer monitors were recovered.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the case be properly investigated and that the suspects be arraigned in court after necessary investigations.