Stay away from partisan politics, Buhari advises religious leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, advised religious leaders in the country to eschew partisan politics ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He said those of them engaging in partisan politics or political controversies risked losing public respect.

Buhari said this at the Interfaith Initiative For Peace Conference tagged “Religious harmony in Nigeria: Towards the 2019 general election” in Abuja.

The President said his advice became necessary having witnessed the roles religious leaders have been playing so far ahead of the elections.

Buhari said, “Very soon, political campaigns will commence leading to elections in February next year.

“Having witnessed the roles our religious leaders have been playing so far, I appeal to them to eschew partisan politics and appeal to their respective members to read the manifestos of each political party, discuss and pray for God's guidance before casting their votes.

“Religious leaders should not be seen to involve themselves in partisan politics or political controversies. Otherwise, they risk losing their status and public respect.”

