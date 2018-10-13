Re: Consequences of Corruption.

As corruption destroys the whole, obviously along with all its component parts, even the advocates of corruption are totally wiped along with such failed nation states! What is the wisdom in that?

The other stupifying element being this surprising tenacity to what is visibly wrong and would certainly lead to self destruction of even the corrupt elements themselves.

Happiness is subjective...and only the subject under question can know if he is truly happy or not. What I can say more certainly is that morality comes with a clear conscience which is a sine qua non with happiness, itself a purveyor of internal peace.

Beyond that, corruption often accompanies materialism, a subject I have dealt with extensively earlier on...and materialism fixates the person to the oral stage of psychological development, a state no less banal than immature.

Mark you, nowhere had I stated categorically that that all moral persons are happy... for the obligate thieves of state treasuries would deprive them the basic necessities of life and enabling environments. Moral critics would also surely be subjected to harassment, torture and humiliation by those princely vagabonds.

I have a low opinion of all persons who in spite of all realities, think that their main preoccupation in life is to steal from the common purse rather than make an equitable use of state resources that have been entrusted in their care.

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.