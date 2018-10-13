How to see if your Facebook data got hacked — and what was taken

Facebook ( FB ) released more information on its recent data breach on Friday, and confirmed that attackers took data from 29 million people .

“The attackers already controlled a set of accounts, which were connected to Facebook friends. They used an automated technique to move from account to account so they could steal the access tokens of those friends, and for friends of those friends, and so on, totaling about 400,000 people,” wrote Guy Rosen, Facebook's VP of Product Management in a blog post .

The tokens allowed the hackers to steal name and contact details, which include phone number and/or email, for 15 million people. For an additional 14 million people, “this included username, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, self-reported current city, birthdate, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or Pages they follow, and the 15 most recent searches.”

To see if you were in either of these categories, go to this link when logged in.

You will see a box that will say whether attackers took your data, what they took, and more information as to how to proceed.

Ethan Wolff-Mann is a writer at Yahoo Finance focusing on consumer issues, retail, personal finance, and more. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann .