Davido and Chioma Visits Nigeria's Super Cop, DCP Abba Kyari

African's music Superstar and Nigerian's pop music Ambassador, David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido paid a surprise visit to DCP Abba Kyari, Commader, IGP Intelligence Response Team in his office.

Davido and his wife Chioma surprised the renowned detective to identfy with him for his great exploits in crime fighting.

The elated crime-buster thanked Davido and Chioma for being down to eath in identifying with the Nigerian Police thereby sending red-flag signals to criminals

Below are photos of the visit