Headlines | 12 October 2018 18:23 CET

Peter Obi To Run With Atiku

By The Nigerian Voice

A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has been pencilled down as the running of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the February 14, 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi emerged the preferred choice of both the party and the candidate after series of consultations by stakeholders in the party and outside it. Our correspondent gathered that the name of Obi and that of Atiku will be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission next week.


