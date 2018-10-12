Politics | 12 October 2018 11:29 CET
2019 election: Senate approves N234.51 billion for INEC
The Senate on Thursday approved N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The approved sum is about N7.9 billion less than the N242.45 billion requested by President Buhari.
The Senate also approved that the total sum of N189 billion which will be for the funding of the 2019 elections be moved from both recurrent and capital components of the special intervention programme.