Senator Dino Melaye Alleges Assassination Attempt On His Life

The Senator representing Kogi West in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,Senator Dino Melaye has raised an alarm over alleged assassination attempt on his life.

The alleged plot according to a statement he issued on his twitter handle was cordinated by 2 i/c mopol,OC SARS & 2 1/c SARS of the Kogi State Police Command who came to his Aiyetoro Gbede country home at about 1:00 am today to execute the plot.

The Senator did not state how the plot was aborted but has threatened to lodge complaints with International organizations.



2 i/c mopol,OC SARS & 2 1/c SARS and 3 full load of policemen ilegally arranged by ADC to Kogi State Governor came to my country home in Aiyetoro Gbede to possibly assasinate me at 1am. I have profound evidence of this. I will take them up on this. I will write the UN and ICC. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) October 12, 2018