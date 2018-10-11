Photo Report: Obasanjo's Reconciliation With Atiku: Bishop Oyedepo, Secondus, Adebanjo, and others
ABEOKUTA: Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, visited his erstwhile boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.
See the photographs:
Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku
Pa Ayo Adebanjo, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the meeting
PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, and PDP chairman Uche Secondus at the meeting
Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah; Obasanjo, Atiku and Islamic preacher Ahmed Gumi at the meeting
Oyedepo, Atiku, others at the meeting
Atiku, Oyedepo, Obasanjo and Secondus at the meeting
