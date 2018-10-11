Photo Report: Obasanjo's Reconciliation With Atiku: Bishop Oyedepo, Secondus, Adebanjo, and others

By The Nigerian Voice

ABEOKUTA: Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, visited his erstwhile boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

See the photographs:



Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku



Pa Ayo Adebanjo, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the meeting

PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, and PDP chairman Uche Secondus at the meeting

Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah; Obasanjo, Atiku and Islamic preacher Ahmed Gumi at the meeting

Oyedepo, Atiku, others at the meeting



Atiku, Oyedepo, Obasanjo and Secondus at the meeting

Atiku, Oyedepo, Obasanjo and Secondus at the meeting