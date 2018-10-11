Call For Submission: The Third Chinua Achebe Essay/Poetry Anthology

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra State Chapter, in

collaboration with the Anambra State Library is seeking submissions of quality poems and essays from writers across the globe, for her 3rd 'Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology'.

This anthology will be unveiled at the grand finale of the 3rd edition of the 'Chinua Achebe Literary Festival' tagged: "Remembering Chinua Achebe: A Commemoration Of A Literary Star".

This annual festival which is its third edition is a literary event

initiated to honour, celebrate and learn from the life and works of the Literary Star - Late Prof. Chinua Achebe who was born on the 16th day of November 1930, and

also to recognize his great achievements, legacies and inputs in the literary field of life.

The festival started in 2016, with its second edition held in 2017, while this third edition is (like others) slated to take place on the 16th of

November 2018 at the auditorium hall of the Prof. the Kenneth Dike Central E-Library Awka Anambra State, starting by 9.am .

This festival is an initiative of, and is being organized by the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (Anambra State Chapter), in collaboration with the Anambra State Library

Board Awka, in the memory of the great literary champion -- Chinua Achebe in whose name it is tagged.

With a view to mark this great event and with the aim of making it remarkable indeed, a call

for submissions is hence open to both published and unpublished writers / burgeoning and accomplished writers across the globe, to write and submit their thematically-articulated essays and poetry in the memory of Achebe.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

1. Essay or Poetry MUST be in the memory of Achebe, and may focus on his life, works, personality, writing style or other areas.

2. The essay or poetry should be brief and concise. A maximum of 500 words for essays or reviews, and a maximum of 40 lines for poetry.

3. Author’s information - contact address, phone number, E-mail address and a short bio of no more than 50 words should be included in the submission.

4. Submission is open to all.

5. Writer may choose any interesting title of his/her choice.

6. Entries should be sent to [email protected] (type-written in the body of the mail; NOT AS AN ATTACHMENT)

7. Submission Deadline: 30th October 2018.

8. Late Entry will not be accepted.

9. Entries could be written in either English or Igbo Language.

10. Entry MUST be the original work of the author/poet.

11. Submission is FREE

12. Entrants can submit as much entries as he/she wishes.

Benefits :

● All the accepted essays and poetry will be published in the 3rd 'Chinua Achebe Poetry/Essay Anthology', as well as in various literary blogs, journals and websites, to the writer’s credit.

● All Entrants shall receive Certificate of Participation

●Aside the publication and promotion of the accepted entries to the authors' credit; authors/poets of the best ten essays and poetrys shall be given outstanding recognitions, certificates of award and undisclosed rewards

at the event.

● Entrants (if present) shall be allowed to present their essays/poems to the audience at the event

● Online promotion of the entrants and their entries.

ORGANIZER:

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra State Chapter, in

collaboration with the Anambra

State Library, Prof. Kenneth Dike E-library.

NOTE: Submission Deadline is 30th October 2018.

For inquiries or support, e-mail: [email protected]

OR

Call the following numbers:

08163938812, Izunna Okafor (the Coordinator of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra Chapter)

07062696058, Ojiego Austine Chidiebere (the P.R.O/Media Director Society of Young Nigerian Writers Anambra Chapter).