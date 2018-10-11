Perhaps We Can Still Change!

The word 'settle' has come to acquire a strange usage in Nigerian parlance to mean the offer of bribes and other unwholesome forms of inducement either to curry a favour, escape justice or obtain any other form of unmerited advantage.

So, we hear of litigants settling judges, policemen demanding and accepting bribes as settlement and political aspirants settling the electorates thus bribing them to vote for such contestants!

Why would any political aspirant agree to settle anyone... big or small...if his real intention is to SERVE the people?

Obviously, any monies spent on such settlements would need to be recouped as soon as he gets into office!

There is no wisdom in continuing with our corrupt ways and hoping that God would somehow solve them for us!

We cannot possibly acquire all material wealth for all our unborn kids, grandchildren and other future generations.

Neither does it make sense for us all to queue at foreign embassies to bolt out of Nigeria after subjecting her to such mindless and rabid despoilation!

The white men treat their nations well making such nations livable and attractive in the first place!

For those of us who believe in God, Iet's always strive to satisfy that God and not man. It is so confounding that even medical doctors that were reared with cadavers and bones and seem always surrounded by death tend to hold on so tightly to worldly things.

Does it not sound depressing that the world and life itself is vanity?

Even our education and all other abstracts like good name and reputation cannot be appreciated by a man who is already dead and cold...!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.