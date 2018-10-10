TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Terrorism | 10 October 2018

48 Boko Haram Militants killed in An Attack

By The Nigerian Voice

Forty-eight Jihadists were killed during a Boko Haram attack in the Lake Chad region on Wednesday, a military spokesman said.

The 48 persons included eight Chadian soldiers, and the incident happened as the army retaliated, the military spokesman added.

“Boko Haram terrorists attacked defence force positions in Kaiga Kindji early this morning,” the spokesman told AFP, saying the attack, in which 11 other soldiers were also wounded, had been “vigorously” repulsed.

(AFP)


