Federal Govt Announces N24,000 Proposed New Minimum Wage For Civil Servants

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that after consultations, it has proposed N24,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, stated this Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Ngige was responding to media reports quoting the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, saying that the tri-partite committee discussing the demand for a new minimum wage, has agreed to increase it from the current N19,200 to N30,000.

“Such information is not true,” Ngige said.

The Minister said when the committee reconvened on October 5, after the NLC had called off its nationwide strike, “the organised labour came down to N30,000, the organised private sector came down to N25,000.”

He also said the federal government had to consult with the 36 state governors.

After the consultations, he said, the federal government proposed N24,000 while governors proposed N20,000.

Ngige said the government is therefore still consulting and negotiation is ongoing.