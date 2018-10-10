Electricity Restored to Delta as TCN Repairs Faulty Transformer

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, yesterday, said it has completed repairs on a 30MVA 132/33kV power transformer in its Oghara Transmission Substation, Delta State. The power transformer which was installed by Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, in September 2016, developed a fault on May 10, 2018, plunging parts of the state into darkness.

In a statement, the General Manager (Public Affairs) Ndidi Mbah, TCN said replacement of the transformer parts was carried out in-house by TCN engineers, after installation, filtration and testing of the transformer were duly carried out, before the transformer was restored to service on September 29, 2018.

“The Transformer has fully resumed the transmission of bulk electricity to Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, through the Oghara Substation. Consequently, BEDC is expected to stop load shedding and resume normal supply to Teaching Hospital and Oghara Township,” she added.

