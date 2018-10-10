Delta Governor’s Executive Assistant On Security Matters Is Dead

The Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Security Matters, Reginald Dombraye, is died.

Dombraye, represented the people of Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly during the administration of Chief James Ibori.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Okowa described the deceased as a committed, hardworking, patriotic and thorough-bred lawmaker who served the state and his constituents diligently.

The statement read: “The late Hon. Reginald Dombraye died when his services to the state and nation were most needed. We mourn our fallen former lawmaker who gave his best in service to God and humanity. He was a committed and hardworking man who championed the cause of his people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I send my profound commiseration to the Right Honourable Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the House, the people of Bomadi Constituency and the entire Ijaw nation over the demise of Hon. Reginald Dombraye.

"His demise had deprived the people of the wisdom and maturity he had always brought into service. As a former legislator, Dombraye’s sacrifice and contributions to state and national development would be remembered by posterity.

"Dombraye's unreserved commitment for the improvement of living condition of his constituents earned him a place in history as the lawmaker with the highest motions during his time in the legislature.

"As my Executive Assistant on security matters, he offered several useful advices that shaped our decisions that culminated in the peaceful atmosphere that pervade the entire landscape in the state today".

Okowa prayed to God to receive his soul and comfort all his loved ones.

“As we mourn his passage, may Almighty God give his family, friends, constituents and associates the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.