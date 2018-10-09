Lawan moves motion for Senate’s adjournment over Nzeribe, Adedoyin’s deaths

SENATOR representing Yobe North, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday moved a motion for the adjournment of the first plenary session of the Senate since resumption over the deaths of former House of Representatives Speaker, Benjamin Nzeribe and member, Funke Adedoyin.

Lawan raised the motion after the Senate President Bukola Saraki, read 16 letters that the legislative chambers had received, while it was on its annual recess.

After raising the motion, the Senate resolved to observe a minute of silence in honour of the departed souls. The National Assembly resumed from its annual recess on Tuesday.

The details of the Senate’s plenary session was shared on the Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.