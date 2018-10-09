TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 9 October 2018 20:36 CET

Lawan moves motion for Senate’s adjournment over Nzeribe, Adedoyin’s deaths

By The Nigerian Voice

SENATOR representing Yobe North, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday moved a motion for the adjournment of the first plenary session of the Senate since resumption over the deaths of former House of Representatives Speaker, Benjamin Nzeribe and member, Funke Adedoyin.

Lawan raised the motion after the Senate President Bukola Saraki, read 16 letters that the legislative chambers had received, while it was on its annual recess.

After raising the motion, the Senate resolved to observe a minute of silence in honour of the departed souls. The National Assembly resumed from its annual recess on Tuesday.

The details of the Senate’s plenary session was shared on the Twitter handle of the Senate, @NGRSenate.


prevention is always cheaper than cure
By: Obua Clement

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists